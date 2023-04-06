Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Bedford man charged with 25 counts of felony child pornography possession

Mark Staite mugshot
Mark Staite mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford man has been charged with 25 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Mark Staite, 54, is awaiting trial on those charges in Bedford County.

The discovery came during an investigation into a sexual assault from November 2022, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office; that case is still under active investigation.

With the assistance of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, devices seized from a search warrant were examined, and a “large amount” of child pornography was discovered, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is acknowledging the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies, including the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Springfield, Missouri Police Department, the Greene County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshal’s Service.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Police say there were no injuries in the crash, which happened in the 1200 block of Carmia Way.
Vehicle crashes into Chesterfield business
Police told NBC12 the child died Tuesday, April 4, in a “tragic accident” involving a...
Elementary school student dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Lunenburg
Virginia State Police investigate I-95 shooting between troopers and Chesterfield man, who is...
Abduction suspect from Chesterfield involved in shootout in I-95; N.Y. woman dead
Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23
Cow killed, car destroyed in early-morning crash and fire

Latest News

Now those with the Enrichmond Accountability Project have their hands on more than 300 pages of...
New documents shed light on missing money following Enrichmond Foundation collapse
Hail and damaging wind gusts are the main concerns late afternoon into the evening Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Thursday
Expert advice to help plan for retirement healthcare costs
Expert advice to help plan for retirement healthcare costs
Expert advice to help plan for retirement healthcare costs