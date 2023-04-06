Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Albemarle police issue shelter in place alert for Crozet area

The Albemarle County Police Department is telling people within a 3-mile radius of 1041 Greenwood Road to shelter in place.
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is telling people within a 4-mile radius of 1041 Greenwood Road to shelter in place.

ACPD says officers are in that area looking for a 23-year-old man with a gun who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Neighbors tell NBC29 this is affecting traffic on Interstate 64.

Authorities had originally set the shelter in place order for a 3-mile radius, but extended it shortly before 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, and the county says it will be briefing the media at a still to-be-determined time.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Police say there were no injuries in the crash, which happened in the 1200 block of Carmia Way.
Vehicle crashes into Chesterfield business
Police told NBC12 the child died Tuesday, April 4, in a “tragic accident” involving a...
Elementary school student dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Lunenburg
Virginia State Police investigate I-95 shooting between troopers and Chesterfield man, who is...
Abduction suspect from Chesterfield involved in shootout in I-95; N.Y. woman dead
Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23
Cow killed, car destroyed in early-morning crash and fire

Latest News

A box of tissue and a hand sanitizer bottle inside a Virginia classroom.
Rise in absences prompts Virginia to consider changes in accreditation requirements
Now those with the Enrichmond Accountability Project have their hands on more than 300 pages of...
New documents shed light on missing money following Enrichmond Foundation collapse
Hail and damaging wind gusts are the main concerns late afternoon into the evening Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Thursday
Mark Staite mugshot
Bedford man charged with 25 counts of felony child pornography possession
Expert advice to help plan for retirement healthcare costs
Expert advice to help plan for retirement healthcare costs