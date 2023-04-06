Albemarle police issue shelter in place alert for Crozet area
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is telling people within a 4-mile radius of 1041 Greenwood Road to shelter in place.
ACPD says officers are in that area looking for a 23-year-old man with a gun who is experiencing a mental health crisis.
There is a heavy police presence in the area. Neighbors tell NBC29 this is affecting traffic on Interstate 64.
Authorities had originally set the shelter in place order for a 3-mile radius, but extended it shortly before 4:30 p.m.
This is a developing story, and the county says it will be briefing the media at a still to-be-determined time.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.