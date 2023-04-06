Albemarle police issue shelter in place alert for Crozet area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is telling people within a 4-mile radius of 1041 Greenwood Road to shelter in place.

ACPD says officers are in that area looking for a 23-year-old man with a gun who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Neighbors tell NBC29 this is affecting traffic on Interstate 64.

Authorities had originally set the shelter in place order for a 3-mile radius, but extended it shortly before 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, and the county says it will be briefing the media at a still to-be-determined time.

The SHELTER IN PLACE alert has been extended to a 4-mile radius of the 1000 block of Greenwood Road. Those within that area are encouraged to SHELTER IN PLACE. https://t.co/LhSOsgC6J7 — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) April 6, 2023

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.