Abduction suspect from Chesterfield involved in shootout in I-95; N.Y. woman dead

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - A New York woman died, and a Chesterfield County man was injured after a police pursuit ended with a shootout on I-95 in Northern Virginia on Wednesday night.

Police say the woman - 34-year-old Tatiana N. David of Ithaca, New York - had been abducted by 34-year-old Michael C. Davis Wednesday morning.

New York police said Wednesday that Tatiana David has been abducted in Ithaca, New York. (Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services)

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Virginia State Police trooper saw an SUV with the wrong license plates traveling south in Fairfax County.

“The vehicle had an improper registration - the wrong license plates were displayed on it - and was wanted out of New York for an alleged abduction of an adult female earlier in the day,” Virginia State Police said in a news release.

After stopping the vehicle at Exit 167, police say the trooper identified the driver as a wanted abduction suspect.

Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting along I-95. (Source;WRC | WRC)

“As the trooper was walking back to the Jeep to further investigate, the Jeep pulled away at a high rate of speed,” state police said. “A pursuit was initiated.”

Near exit 148 in Prince William County, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods.

State police say Davis then began shooting at troopers, who returned fire.

The passenger - David - died at the scene. Davis was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. In the latest update from New York State Police, Davis was listed in critical condition.

Virginia State Police investigate an I-95 shooting between troopers and a Chesterfield man accused of abducting a woman from New York. (Source;WRC | WRC)

New York police say Davis forced David into a vehicle against her will, prompting a statewide endangered adult alert at 7:22 a.m. Wednesday.

“The victim and the suspect were in a previous relationship and have a 4-year-old child together,” New York State Police said.

New York State Police say David had an apparent gunshot wound, but her cause of death is pending an investigation.

WBNG reports that Wednesday was David’s birthday.

In the incident in Virginia, no police were injured.

“In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting are being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” Virginia State Police said. “A Fairfax County Police Officer was also involved in the shooting.”

New York State Police said an autopsy of David’s body was scheduled for Thursday.

Virginia State Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

