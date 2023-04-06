1 dead, 1 injured after chase on I-95 in Northern Va. ends in shootout

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - A woman died and a man was injured after a police pursuit ended with a shootout on I-95 in Northern Virginia.

The incident started around 10 p.m. Wednesday when a Virginia State Police trooper saw an SUV with the wrong license plates traveling south in Fairfax County.

When the troopers tried to stop the vehicle, police say, the driver sped away.

The vehicle hit a guardrail and continued before running off the road and crashing into the woods near exit 148 in Prince William County.

State police say the driver then began shooting at troopers, who returned fire.

The female passenger died at the scene. The male driver was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident closed the southbound lanes of I-95.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.