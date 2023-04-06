Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

1 dead, 1 injured after chase on I-95 in Northern Va. ends in shootout

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - A woman died and a man was injured after a police pursuit ended with a shootout on I-95 in Northern Virginia.

The incident started around 10 p.m. Wednesday when a Virginia State Police trooper saw an SUV with the wrong license plates traveling south in Fairfax County.

When the troopers tried to stop the vehicle, police say, the driver sped away.

The vehicle hit a guardrail and continued before running off the road and crashing into the woods near exit 148 in Prince William County.

State police say the driver then began shooting at troopers, who returned fire.

The female passenger died at the scene. The male driver was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident closed the southbound lanes of I-95.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Police say there were no injuries in the crash, which happened in the 1200 block of Carmia Way.
Vehicle crashes into Chesterfield business
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23
Cow killed, car destroyed in early-morning crash and fire
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Latest News

Storms have the potential to become severe this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday
I-95 chase in Northern Va. ends in a shootout
I-95 car chase ends with shootout with state police
Youngkin recommends changes to online consent law
Youngkin recommends changes for more parental consent online
Police investigate two shootings in Petersburg
Petersburg police investigate 2 shootings