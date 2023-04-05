Your Money with Carlson Financial
Youngkin recommends tighter parental approvals for children accessing websites

The extra layer of permission would be on top of the requirements of the original bill, which would order pornography websites to more stringently verify whether a person is 18 before granting them access.(Pexels)
By Meghan McIntyre
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is recommending changes to a pending state law that would require a parent to approve whether or not their child can set up accounts on social media and other websites that process or sell data.

The extra layer of permission would be on top of the requirements of the original bill, which would order pornography websites to more stringently verify whether a person is 18 before granting them access.

“Under the governor’s amendments, the current protections for online privacy for children under the age of 13 would be extended to all children,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter in an email. “In addition, his amendments require parental approval for children who set up accounts on social media or other sites that process or sell data.”

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

