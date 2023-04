News to Know for Wednesday, April 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, April 5, 2023:

Near-Record Warmth

Temperatures will soar into the mid-80s on Wednesday. There’s a chance on Thursday that we could see some strong storms. Full forecast >

Documents Shed Light on Alleged Teacher Assault

Court documents are shedding more light on what allegedly went down inside a Chesterfield preschool classroom at the end of last year. According to an affidavit , a parent of a three-year-old special needs student at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy reported to police a teacher had assaulted her student and several others back in November.

Taylor Swift Ticket Scam

VCU Police say scammers are taking advantage of Taylor Swift fans who are jumping at any chance to get tour tickets.

VCU Police say scammers are taking advantage of Taylor Swift fans who are jumping at any chance to get tour tickets.

VCU Police say scammers are taking advantage of Taylor Swift fans jumping at any chance to get tour tickets. They say people are tricking students into sending them Venmo payments and student ID photos and using that to steal their money and identity.

Trump Effect in Virginia