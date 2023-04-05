Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know for Wednesday, April 5

A tornado caused damage in the Glenallen area in Bollinger County, Mo.
By David Hylton
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, April 5, 2023:

Near-Record Warmth

  • Temperatures will soar into the mid-80s on Wednesday. There’s a chance on Thursday that we could see some strong storms. Full forecast >

Documents Shed Light on Alleged Teacher Assault

  • Court documents are shedding more light on what allegedly went down inside a Chesterfield preschool classroom at the end of last year. According to an affidavit , a parent of a three-year-old special needs student at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy reported to police a teacher had assaulted her student and several others back in November.

Taylor Swift Ticket Scam

  • VCU Police say scammers are taking advantage of Taylor Swift fans jumping at any chance to get tour tickets. They say people are tricking students into sending them Venmo payments and student ID photos and using that to steal their money and identity.

Trump Effect in Virginia

  • Lots of hot-button issues will be on the ballot this fall, with every seat inside the Virginia Statehouse up for grabs. But, a former president and his investigations could be a significant thorn for state Republicans.

Severe Weather Outbreak

  • This past weekend, storms spawned tornadoes in 11 states, killing more than 30 people and leaving widespread damage. Help is on the ground across those states, as many relief groups take care of immediate needs, including groups like the American Red Cross. Dozens of people from the commonwealth are lending a helping hand.
  • NBC12 and the Red Cross teamed up on Tuesday to raise nearly $10,000 for tornado victims.
  • Severe thunderstorms were expected to continue to bring hail, strong winds — and the threat of tornadoes — to parts of the Midwest and South that are reeling from a weekend of deadly weather.

