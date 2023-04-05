Hopewell swears in interim police chief

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Gregory Taylor, a veteran of law enforcement, is coming out of retirement to serve as Hopewell’s interim police chief.

Taylor was with Hopewell’s Police Department for 37 years.

“He has served as commander of all divisions to include an appointment as interim police chief in 2018,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Taylor was sworn in on Tuesday.

“Chief Taylor is well respected within the community and will be a valuable asset in moving our agency forward,” the police department said.

Taylor replaces AJ Starke, who announced his retirement on March 6.

