Deputy in Otieno case also part of another lawsuit

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One of the Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies facing a second-degree murder charge in the Irvo Otieno case is also named in a lawsuit from an incident in 2019.

Court documents show that Kaiyell Sanders is accused of allowing an inmate to be beaten by other cellmates.

The court documents say that Isiah Singleton was “brutally assaulted ... for a prolonged period of time” in August 2019.

The lawsuit was filed about two years later against several employees of the sheriff’s office, including then-Sheriff Michael Wade.

According to the lawsuit, Wade called the incident with Singleton “the worst beating he’d ever seen.”

The lawsuit is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

