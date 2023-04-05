Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.(Photodisc via Canva)
By KSFY staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - Authorities in South Dakota say a day care worker has been arrested for rape.

KSFY reports that 18-year-old Carter Ronke was arrested last week on charges of rape and sexual contact involving a 3-year-old girl at a day care where he worked.

According to court documents, the girl’s mother picked her daughter up from the day care last Wednesday and noticed blood in the child’s urine later that night.

The child reportedly told her mother that Ronke had told her to touch him and then he touched her.

Authorities said the girl’s mother took her daughter to the hospital for an examination where a doctor reported there was obvious trauma.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
First responders blocked off roads in downtown Richmond on Monday, April 3 as crews responded...
3 people injured in 4-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Petersburg police say four people were shot Sunday night in the 1900 block of Varina Avenue.
4 people shot in Petersburg; 2 arrested

Latest News

Harbilas has been charged with 12 counts of assault.
Court documents shed light on alleged teacher assault on students
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
Court documents are shedding more light on what allegedly went down inside a Chesterfield...
Court documents shed light on alleged teacher assault on students
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous severe storms again hitting Midwest, South