Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Court documents shed light on alleged teacher assault on students

By John Hood
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Court documents are shedding more light on what allegedly went down inside a Chesterfield preschool classroom at the end of last year.

According to an affidavit on March 5, a parent of a three-year-old special needs student at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy reported to police a teacher had assaulted her student and several others back in November.

The parent told police back on Dec. 16. The school notified her a teacher’s aid allegedly witnessed 57-year-old Lisa Harbilas assault several special needs students on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

The parent said she was told the teaching assistant notified the school administration and filed a report with Child Protective Services.

The CPS report allegedly states Harbilas grew frustrated with the students and began spanking the children, grabbing the kids by the back of the neck, pulling them to the floor and smacking them on their faces.

Once the report was filed on Dec. 1, Harbilas was suspended.

The document goes on to say the school notified the parent Harbilas would be returning to work on March 7.

The parent told police this interaction had negatively impacted her daughter’s behavior.

Once police obtained search warrants for a record of those events from Chesterfield County Public Schools, an officer found a separate report of Harbilas allegedly assaulting another student in August.

That report allegedly showed Harbilas pulled a student’s hair and prevented them from moving by placing her legs over the child.

A CPS referral was filed, and the school reprimanded Harbilas.

Chesterfield police said when the parent reported the incident to police in March, it was the first the department had heard about it.

Police said while the school is a mandatory reporter, they can report this type of assault to Chesterfield police or CPS.

They said by notifying CPS, they satisfied the requirement.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
First responders blocked off roads in downtown Richmond on Monday, April 3 as crews responded...
3 people injured in 4-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Petersburg police say four people were shot Sunday night in the 1900 block of Varina Avenue.
4 people shot in Petersburg; 2 arrested

Latest News

Court documents are shedding more light on what allegedly went down inside a Chesterfield...
Court documents shed light on alleged teacher assault on students
Bicyclist deaths rise by 150%, 5 killed so far in 2023
Bicyclist deaths rise by 150%, 5 killed so far in 2023
In Richmond, bikers ride more often during the warmer months, people of all ages are riding,...
Bicyclist deaths rise by 150% in Virginia, 5 killed so far in 2023
Trump Effect: How his investigations will play into Virginia politics
Trump Effect: How his investigations will play into Virginia politics