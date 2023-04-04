Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 warehouse workers

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.
Walmart is America’s largest private employer.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 workers in its warehouse.

The cuts are happening in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey, according to Walmart’s filing with the Department of Labor.

The company recently told investors to expect slower sales and profit growth in the year ahead.

Walmart’s core lower-income shoppers continue to be hit by inflation which could impact sales.

The retail giant is also raising its average minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour which could squeeze profit margins.

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
First responders blocked off roads in downtown Richmond on Monday, April 3 as crews responded...
3 people injured in 4-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Petersburg police say four people were shot Sunday night in the 1900 block of Varina Avenue.
4 people shot in Petersburg; 2 arrested

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power...
Biden offers $450M for clean energy projects at coal mines
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
The November JLARC report found school divisions statewide have become more reliant on...
Virginia relying more heavily on provisional licenses to fill teacher shortages