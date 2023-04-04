Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Spotty showers and warm

Partly to mostly sunny with light spotty showers possible
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unseasonably warm for the next several days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny with a spotty shower possible. Highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny and very warm. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s. Record: 89° set back in 2010.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. Rain totals near a half inch, locally higher amounts with any storms. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows near 40°, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70°.

