Students lose hundreds of dollars in Taylor Swift ticket scam, VCU Police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police say scammers are taking advantage of Taylor Swift fans jumping at any chance to get tour tickets.

They say people are tricking students into sending them Venmo payments and student ID photos and using that to steal their money and identity!

For many Taylor Swift fans, a chance to see her on tour this year is a bucket list item. However, tickets are nearly impossible to find.

Now, some VCU students have been scammed out of $400 each after sending Venmo payments to strangers claiming to sell concert tickets.

“We don’t believe we’ll be able to get that money back,” VCU Police Spokesperson Corey Byers said.

Police are sounding the alarm on a scammer entering student-based online group chats trying to sell Taylor Swift tickets they don’t even have.

“They know that people are desperate to get those tickets, so they will go ahead and pretend to have tickets available,” Byers said.

The scammer used the username “Rodney Ram,” as in the VCU mascot. The two students bought it and went ahead with the purchase. Police say that money is likely gone forever.

“Unfortunately, there was a third student that our detectives talked to who had sent a copy of her VCU ID to this individual,” Byers said. “That scammer is now using that ID and the student’s name to pretend to be the student online.”

Police say the suspect is now using this student’s name and ID photo as a cover identity for the scam to make it look legit to others.

“At this point, we would just really encourage people to only use authorized sellers,” Byers said. “We would also encourage people to be wary of photos of tickets or copies of tickets because they could be fraudulent.”

VCU police are now looking for any information that can help them track down this scammer.

If you believe you may be a victim of a similar scam, contact your local police department.

