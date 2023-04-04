Pop Up RVA at the Diamond is back

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pop Up RVA is returning for its third season at the Diamond. The weekly pop-up shop features new businesses and distilleries from all over RVA.

Opening weekend kicked off on Saturday, April 1; however, after a rainy start, opening weekend will happen again on Saturday, April 8.

Each week features more than 50 vendors comprising local Artisans & Crafters, Woodworkers, pet supplies, toys, clothing, Jewelry, beauty supplies, candles, CBD & healing, collectibles, and more.

“Our focus is to create an environment of support and opportunity for new and growing local entrepreneurs.” Says the founder of PopUp RVA, Brian Sullivan. “We are excited to be opening for our 3rd season, and can’t wait to showcase the best of RVA! In this age of online and impersonal shopping, we have decided instead to focus on people and their passions. Shopping local and meeting with local creators and business owners not only keeps money local and helps support their dreams.”

Guests can expect to experience live music, games, food, drinks, and a mobile pop-up margarita bar. The events are free and open to the public; pets are also welcome.

The event happens every Saturday, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Diamond from now until October.

For a list of participating vendors, food trucks, and local musicians, click here.

For local vendors and businesses looking to participate in Pop Up RVA, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.