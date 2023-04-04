Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police Investigate after man found dead near MLK middle school

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgons at (804) 646-7570 or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgons at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.(Live 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for more information after finding a man dead near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.

Police say they received a call reporting shots fired in the 1300 block of Coalter Street on Monday night just after 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they searched the area and found a man wounded by a gunshot in the 1000 block of Mosby Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking for help from the community to solve this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgons at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
First responders blocked off roads in downtown Richmond on Monday, April 3 as crews responded...
3 people injured in 4-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Petersburg police say four people were shot Sunday night in the 1900 block of Varina Avenue.
4 people shot in Petersburg; 2 arrested

Latest News

“all must know what they did to my son.” said Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko.
News to know for Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Irvo Otieno died from “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints,” according to the...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
PHOTO: Pregnant woman, Photo Date: Feb. 17, 2016
New Virginia legislation will help expecting mothers with pregnancy costs
Investigators accused Jeffrey McKellop of using his hands and a flagpole to attack officers
Trial delayed for Virginia man accused of attacking police at the U.S. Capitol