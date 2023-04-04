Police identify 25-year-old man found dead near MLK Middle School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for more information after finding a 25-year-old man dead near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.

Police say they received a call reporting shots fired in the 1300 block of Coalter Street on Monday, April 3, just after 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they searched the area and found Brandon Jackson of Richmond wounded by a gunshot in the 1000 block of Mosby Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police are asking for help from the community to solve this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgons at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

