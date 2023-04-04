Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to know for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

“all must know what they did to my son.” said Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Here’s a look at your top stories for Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Medical Examiner Releases Irvo Otieno’s Cause Of Death

  • Irvo Otieno died from “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints,” according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. In a statement released Monday by the Office of Ben Crump Law and The Krudys Law Firm, Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko, said, “all must know what they did to my son.”

Former President Trump To Face Criminal Charges Today

  • Former President Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Richneck Teacher Files $40M Lawsuit After School Shooting

An elementary school teacher shot by her 6-year-old student -- is now suing the Newport News school system and several school officials.
  • After nearly three months of recovery, Richneck teacher Abigail Zwerner is filing a $40 million lawsuit against the Newport News school division after she says multiple warning signs were ignored by staff. The lawsuit filed in Newport News Circuit Court mentions three defendants. Both Zwerner and her attorney are seeking a trial by jury.

3 Workers Injured After 4 Alarm Fire In Downtown Richmond

An investigation is underway into what sparked a four alarm fire in a downtown Richmond apartment building it happened at "The Mutual on Main" building -- sendi
  • Three people, two construction workers and one firefighter were injured Monday morning in a four-alarm basement fire at 909 East Main St., according to the battalion chief on the scene. There’s currently no information on what caused the fire. Construction crews were inside the building to perform renovations. The building is set to open as Luxury Apartments in June. There is no word if this fire will impact that deadline.

Pop Up RVA Take 2

Warm And Mostly Sunny

  • Today will be unseasonably warm, with a 20% chance of spotty showers.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

