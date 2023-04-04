Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

NBC12 teams up with Red Cross to help tornado victims

This is what many homes on the west side of Wynne, Arkansas, look like after a tornado ripped...
This is what many homes on the west side of Wynne, Arkansas, look like after a tornado ripped through town Friday.(KAIT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and the Red Cross are teaming up on Tuesday to help raise money for tornado victims.

> Call 804-345-1212 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to make a donation.

At least 32 dead after large tornadoes tear through the South and Midwest over the weekend. (CNN, KATV, WHBQ, WMC, COURTESY COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Recent tornadoes killed more than 30 people in the south and midwest, with more severe weather in the forecast this week.

Confirmed or suspected tornadoes struck 11 states, destroying homes and businesses late last week.

Storms on Tuesday were expected to hammer some those same areas.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
First responders blocked off roads in downtown Richmond on Monday, April 3 as crews responded...
3 people injured in 4-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Petersburg police say four people were shot Sunday night in the 1900 block of Varina Avenue.
4 people shot in Petersburg; 2 arrested

Latest News

Retired Americans are struggling financially
Nearly half of retirees think they will outlive their savings, survey finds
retirement savings accounts down
The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield is in critical need of volunteers as they continue to...
Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield in need of volunteers
The November JLARC report found school divisions statewide have become more reliant on...
Virginia relying more heavily on provisional licenses to fill teacher shortages