NBC12 teams up with Red Cross to help tornado victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and the Red Cross are teaming up on Tuesday to help raise money for tornado victims.

> Call 804-345-1212 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to make a donation.

At least 32 dead after large tornadoes tear through the South and Midwest over the weekend. (CNN, KATV, WHBQ, WMC, COURTESY COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Recent tornadoes killed more than 30 people in the south and midwest, with more severe weather in the forecast this week.

Confirmed or suspected tornadoes struck 11 states, destroying homes and businesses late last week.

Storms on Tuesday were expected to hammer some those same areas.

