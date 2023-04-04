NBC12, Red Cross raise nearly $10,000 to help tornado victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and the Red Cross teamed up on Tuesday to help raise money for tornado victims.

In just 2 and a half hours we raised nearly $10,000 to help the victims in the storm zones.

At least 32 dead after large tornadoes tear through the South and Midwest over the weekend. (CNN, KATV, WHBQ, WMC, COURTESY COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Recent tornadoes killed more than 30 people in the south and midwest, with more severe weather in the forecast this week.

Confirmed or suspected tornadoes struck 11 states, destroying homes and businesses late last week.

Storms on Tuesday were expected to hammer some those same areas.

We are always grateful for Central Virginians who open their hearts and their wallets to help our neighbors when they are in a time of need. Thank you, Central Virginia

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.