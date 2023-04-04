Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesterfield woman ready to put her Acts of Kindness money back into the community

By Anthony Antoine
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Samantha Coles saw a need in the community and decided to act.

She gathered a few of her friends and the “Love and Kindness Krew” hit the ground running. It started on Mother’s Day last year as she wanted to recognize a group of single moms.

Her work has been growing since then as she and the “Krew” feed those who are homeless once a month and host clothing drives. They’ve also helped a local Title I school with various needs.

Coles is this week’s Acts of Kindness recipient and will immediately put her $300 gift to use. She says it’s less about the recognition and more about the community she serves.

Watch this week’s reveal:

Samantha Coles gathered a few of her friends and the “Love and Kindness Krew” hit the ground running to help the community.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
First responders blocked off roads in downtown Richmond on Monday, April 3 as crews responded...
3 people injured in 4-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Petersburg police say four people were shot Sunday night in the 1900 block of Varina Avenue.
4 people shot in Petersburg; 2 arrested

Latest News

In Richmond, bikers ride more often during the warmer months, people of all ages are riding,...
Bicyclist deaths rise by 150% in Virginia, 5 killed so far in 2023
Trump Effect: How his investigations will play into Virginia politics
Trump Effect: How his investigations will play into Virginia politics
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers hit ground in tornado devastated areas
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers hit ground in tornado devastated areas
Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield in need of volunteers
Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield in need of volunteers
RPS investigation: ‘Not enough evidence’ proves student assault happened at Blackwell Preschool
RPS investigation: ‘Not enough evidence’ proves student assault happened at Blackwell Preschool