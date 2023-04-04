Chesterfield woman ready to put her Acts of Kindness money back into the community

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Samantha Coles saw a need in the community and decided to act.

She gathered a few of her friends and the “Love and Kindness Krew” hit the ground running. It started on Mother’s Day last year as she wanted to recognize a group of single moms.

Her work has been growing since then as she and the “Krew” feed those who are homeless once a month and host clothing drives. They’ve also helped a local Title I school with various needs.

Coles is this week’s Acts of Kindness recipient and will immediately put her $300 gift to use. She says it’s less about the recognition and more about the community she serves.

