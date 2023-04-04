Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Bicyclist deaths rise by 150% in Virginia, 5 killed so far in 2023

In Richmond, bikers ride more often during the warmer months, people of all ages are riding,...
In Richmond, bikers ride more often during the warmer months, people of all ages are riding, and local cycling advocates remind everyone to wear a helmet.(WWBT)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Deadly bicycle crashes are quickly rising throughout Virginia, according to the DMV. So far, five bicyclists have died in Virginia in 2023.

In February, a recent, local high-profile case involving a cyclist was the death of Dinwiddie’s former Commonwealths attorney, 70-year-old Thomas Rainey. No arrests have been made.

In Richmond, bikers ride more often during the warmer months, people of all ages are riding, and local cycling advocates remind everyone to wear a helmet.

“Helmets are absolutely essential. I mean, it’s not a law, but you only get one head,” said Steven Anderson, the lead sales associate at Agee’s Bicycle in Carytown.

He said he’s seen more people get into bike riding after the pandemic.

“A lot of people trying to get healthy, trying to get out there, and do something they’re not used to,” Anderson said.

The director of Bike Walk RVA, Brantley Tyndall, explained the importance of sharing the road.

“Reality is that bicyclists are killed because drivers hit them. People who are biking around you deserve to be there, and you should slow down and pass them safely,” said Tyndall.

The State Department of Transportation says all drivers must either get in another lane when passing a cyclist or move 3 feet to the left if there is no available lane. Although helmets are not required for adults on non-motorized bikes, they are strongly recommended for people of all ages, despite the path you’re riding.

“If you hurt your head, if you get brain damage and stuff like that, in some cases, you’re not coming back from that. So it’s definitely good to get something. Something is better than nothing,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
First responders blocked off roads in downtown Richmond on Monday, April 3 as crews responded...
3 people injured in 4-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Petersburg police say four people were shot Sunday night in the 1900 block of Varina Avenue.
4 people shot in Petersburg; 2 arrested

Latest News

Trump Effect: How his investigations will play into Virginia politics
Trump Effect: How his investigations will play into Virginia politics
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers hit ground in tornado devastated areas
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers hit ground in tornado devastated areas
Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield in need of volunteers
Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield in need of volunteers
RPS investigation: ‘Not enough evidence’ proves student assault happened at Blackwell Preschool
RPS investigation: ‘Not enough evidence’ proves student assault happened at Blackwell Preschool