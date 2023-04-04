Bicyclist deaths rise by 150% in Virginia, 5 killed so far in 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Deadly bicycle crashes are quickly rising throughout Virginia, according to the DMV. So far, five bicyclists have died in Virginia in 2023.

In February, a recent, local high-profile case involving a cyclist was the death of Dinwiddie’s former Commonwealths attorney, 70-year-old Thomas Rainey. No arrests have been made.

In Richmond, bikers ride more often during the warmer months, people of all ages are riding, and local cycling advocates remind everyone to wear a helmet.

“Helmets are absolutely essential. I mean, it’s not a law, but you only get one head,” said Steven Anderson, the lead sales associate at Agee’s Bicycle in Carytown.

He said he’s seen more people get into bike riding after the pandemic.

“A lot of people trying to get healthy, trying to get out there, and do something they’re not used to,” Anderson said.

The director of Bike Walk RVA, Brantley Tyndall, explained the importance of sharing the road.

“Reality is that bicyclists are killed because drivers hit them. People who are biking around you deserve to be there, and you should slow down and pass them safely,” said Tyndall.

The State Department of Transportation says all drivers must either get in another lane when passing a cyclist or move 3 feet to the left if there is no available lane. Although helmets are not required for adults on non-motorized bikes, they are strongly recommended for people of all ages, despite the path you’re riding.

“If you hurt your head, if you get brain damage and stuff like that, in some cases, you’re not coming back from that. So it’s definitely good to get something. Something is better than nothing,” said Anderson.

