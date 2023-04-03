Virginia lawmakers make telehealth services permanent beyond pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you were one of the many people who took advantage of seeing a doctor virtually over the last three years, there is good news.

Many telehealth services continue here in Virginia even after the COVID-19 public health emergency expires.

Telemedicine greatly improved access to health care, and the General Assembly took note.

Now, many of the waivers that expanded telehealth have been made permanent, thanks to Virginia lawmakers.

“That’s kind of a no-brainer,” UVA’s Center for Telemedicine Kathy Wibberly said. “You don’t have to take off work. You don’t have to find child care. You don’t have to get transportation.”

Before the pandemic, there were only a few services provided via telehealth.

“That list has grown by leaps and bounds because of the pandemic over the last 3 years,” Wibberly said. “The mantra has been people should get care anywhere they are when they need that care. I think we’re just changing the way that the healthcare system operates.”

The expansion benefited not just patients but also providers.

“We have seen and heard anecdotally that for providers, the no-show rate has gone down significantly,” Wibberly said.

While many waivers were made permanent, some are still set to end—for example, using platforms that don’t comply with HIPPA.

Things were more lenient during the pandemic, and doctors could use FaceTime or Zoom for virtual visits.

Now, that won’t be allowed. In addition, you won’t be able to get specific prescriptions without visiting the doctor face to face.

“When the federal emergency ends on May 11, that goes back to needing to have an in-person visit before we can prescribe controlled substances, and it’s particularly hard for mental health because many providers have flipped to virtual practices now,” Wibberly said.

In addition, those enrolled in Medicaid and certain Virginians with commercial insurance will still be able to be monitored by doctors remotely through specific medical devices like blood pressure cuffs.

