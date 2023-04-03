VCU chooses former men’s basketball star for May commencement speaker

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia Commonwealth University has chosen former men’s basketball star Mo Alie-Cox as the university’s commencement speaker.

Alie-Cox earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from VCU in 2015 and a master’s degree in criminal justice in 2017. At VCU, 6′5″ Alie-Cox was a fan favorite on the court, inspiring the famous “Mo Says No” chant from the Siegel Center crowd every time he blocked an opponent’s shot. He was a part of VCU’s first-ever Atlantic 10 Conference championship and still holds the team’s record for field goal percentage.

He switched sports after college and has established himself as a tight end in the NFL. During his career with the Indianapolis Colts, Alie-Cox has 89 career receptions and 11 touchdowns.

VCU’s 2023 universitywide commencement ceremony will be held on May 13 at 10 a.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

