Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Trial delayed for Virginia man accused of attacking police at the U.S. Capitol

Investigators accused Jeffrey McKellop of using his hands and a flagpole to attack officers.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Monday the court ruled Jeffrey McKellop of Fisherville, Virginia is not competent to stand trial on charges connected to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Instead, McKellop will continue to be evaluated over the next 120 days to determine how the court will proceed with his case.

McKellop is accused of attacking police at the Capitol while wearing ballistic armor and a helmet. Prosecutors said he pushed officers, threw a bottle, and then grabbed a flagpole. They said he used that flagpole to attack a Metropolitan Police Department officer and that officer sustained injuries near the left eye.

Investigators said McKellop also had a helmet and a military-type carrier bag to hold a gas mask. The FBI said it received online tips that identified McKellop as the man seen in body cam video. They said those witnesses described McKellop as a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and military contractor, who at times worked overseas. Investigators add witnesses also claim the outfit McKellop wore to the Capitol is the same ballistic armor he wore in an overseas combat zone in 2018.

The U.S. Army confirmed Jeffrey A. McKellop served in the regular Army from June 1987 to June 1992 as an Infantryman. They said he then served from June 1993 to October 2010 as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and as a Special Forces Communications Sergeant. They said he was deployed to Afghanistan from January 2002 to May 2002 and June 2004 to Dec. 2004. Then, he was deployed to Iraq between 2003-2004 and May 2005-January 2006. He last held the rank of sergeant first class at the end of service. The U.S. Army said due to federal privacy laws it cannot disclose the characterization of discharge, medical, or personnel actions related to McKellop.

The court will receive updates on McKellop’s evaluations every 30 days.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
Jason Diggs shows a handful of hail in Mechanicsville on Saturday, April 1.
Storms leave a trail of hail in Central Va.
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
The fatal crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call Crash...
Pedestrian struck, killed at Richmond Airport

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
FILE - 1st Sgt. John Steed, right, leads military chants for troops from the Charlie 725 Main...
Lawsuit seeks records of toxic exposures at Uzbek air base
Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly are on the ballot for the Wisconsin state Supreme Court
Previewing the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race on Tuesday
Previewing the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race on Tuesday
In a January memo to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company...
McDonald’s temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs