Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6 year old student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - After nearly three months of recovery, Richneck teacher Abigail Zwerner is filing a $40M lawsuit against the Newport News school division after she says multiple warning signs were ignored by staff.

According to authorities, Abigail Zwerner was intentionally shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom with a 9 mm handgun on Friday, January 6.

The lawsuit filed in Newport News Circuit Court mentions three defendants.

The first to be mentioned is Richneck’s former Assistant Principal, Ebony Parker, who has been accused of breaching her assumed duty to protect Zwerner despite many reports of a firearm being on school property.

The other names include former school superintendent George Parker III who was removed after a vote from the school board, and former principal Briana Foster Newton, who was transferred to a different role within the district.

Zwerner and her attorney plan to note in her suit that she continues to suffer from physical pain and mental anguish following the shooting.

Both Zwerner and her attorney are seeking a trial by jury.

