Reward reaches $15,000 to find suspect in death of former Dinwiddie prosecutor

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - The desperate search continues for whoever hit and killed a former top prosecutor in Dinwiddie County earlier this year.

70-year-old Thomas Rainey was out on a bike ride around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 16 when he was hit by a driver who never stopped.

Rainey served as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Dinwiddie County for almost 20 years.

“Somebody out there knows something, and we’re asking that person to come forward and give us the information we need,” Dinwiddie County Sheriff Duck Adams said.

Police are searching for a Nissan Frontier Pickup ranging from 2005-2010 or Nissan Xterra ranging from the years 2005-2015.

Police did find pieces of the suspect’s vehicle side mirror at the crime scene.

“The Rainey family is a great family in Dinwiddie County, and we want to get this case solved for them,” Sheriff Adams said.

Sheriff Adams tells NBC12 they’re working closely with Virginia State Police, the lead agency investigating the case.

The Sheriff says they’re following several leads to try and find closure for Rainey’s family.

“I got a good lead this morning. I don’t know how good it is, but I got another lead this morning,” Sheriff Adams said.

Sheriff Adams says he offered a $1,000 cash reward out of his own pocket for anyone who could help identify the suspect behind the wheel.

Fast forward nearly two months later, the Sheriff says community members have reached into their own pockets to help increase the amount to more than $15,000. He expects that number to grow as long as the culprit is out on the streets.

“Dinwiddie County is a good community, and this has been really devastating to local people around here,” Sheriff Adams said. “That’s why we continue pushing forward to get this case solved and not just let it go.”

NBC12 did reach out to Virginia State Police on Monday for any updates.

A spokesperson says they are following various leads but no further information is being released at this time since it’s an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or call 804-609-5656 or call the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office at (804) 469-4550.

Sheriff Adams says people can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.