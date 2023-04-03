Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police: Shooting suspect may have fled in SUV after shooting in Hopewell

The Hopewell Police Department says suspects in a shooting on Sunday evening fled the scene in...
The Hopewell Police Department says suspects in a shooting on Sunday evening fled the scene in a black-colored SUV.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says suspects in a shooting on Sunday evening fled the scene in a black-colored SUV.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Atlantic Street just before 6:45 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located witnesses and evidence of a shooting. Information was relayed that suspects were seen fleeing the area in a black in color SUV,” the police department said in a news release.

About an hour later, a male showed up at Southside Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lead Detective Tara Clark at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

