Police: Shooting suspect may have fled in SUV after shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says suspects in a shooting on Sunday evening fled the scene in a black-colored SUV.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Atlantic Street just before 6:45 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located witnesses and evidence of a shooting. Information was relayed that suspects were seen fleeing the area in a black in color SUV,” the police department said in a news release.

About an hour later, a male showed up at Southside Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lead Detective Tara Clark at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

