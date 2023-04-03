Police investigate after woman shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Richmond.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Thorndale lane just after 2 a.m. on Monday, April 3, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are actively investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

