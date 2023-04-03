News to Know for Monday, April 3, 2023

Here’s a look at your top stories for Monday, April 3, 2023.

Recovery Continues After Deadly Storms In U.S.

Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 26 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital and collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois.

New Community Health Clinic Opens In Richmond

The Bon Secours Community Health Clinic , located at 2301 Everett Street, will officially open for patients today. Health leaders said the health clinic cost more than $3 million, and a majority of the funding came from a $2 million gift from a donor who Bon Secours said “was passionate about caring for the underserved.

Gun Violence Erupts In Richmond & Petersburg

This is a developing story and will be updated) A woman was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting on the south side of Richmond. Police are working to find out what caused the shooting and if there are any possible suspects. Police are also investigating a shooting in Petersburg on Varina Avenue. A large police presence flooded the area for the majority of the night. There is no suspect or victim information at this time. (

Virginia Medicaid Returns To Normal Enrollment Process

Roughly 84 million people are covered by the government-sponsored program , which has grown by 20 million people since January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Over the next year, states will return to the pre-pandemic processes, checking the eligibility of every person who is on Medicaid. Applicants will need to fill out forms to verify their personal information, including address, income and household size.

City Council To Interview City Attorney Candidates

Richmond City Council will gather today to interview possible candidates to replace previous City Attorney Haskell C. Brown II. Brown Resigned a little more than a week after he was charged with a DUI.

Sunny, Spring Day Ahead

Today will be warm and sunny with highs in the low 70′s.

