Monday Forecast: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week

After a chilly morning, 70s and partly sunny this afternoon
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm Monday through Thursday, high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Monday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week! Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny this afternoon. In the 40s this morning, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: A spotty morning shower is possible. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80°. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. Rain totals near a half inch. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

