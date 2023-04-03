Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
Jason Diggs shows a handful of hail in Mechanicsville on Saturday, April 1.
Storms leave a trail of hail in Central Va.
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
The fatal crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call Crash...
Pedestrian struck, killed at Richmond Airport

Latest News

U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that...
US Marshals: Carjacking suspect left double amputee on train tracks to die
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Ex-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight out of hospital, son says
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
Many pandemic telehealth perks made permanent
Many pandemic telehealth perks made permanent