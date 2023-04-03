Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Law firms release cause of Otieno’s death

Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with their needs.(Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Irvo Otieno died from “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints,” according to law firms representing his family.

The Office of Ben Crump Law and The Krudys Law Firm say the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the cause of Otieno’s death shortly after noon Monday.

The official manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Full statement from Ben Crump:

The official declaration confirms what all could see in the video. Irvo, while facedown and handcuffed at his wrists and shackled at his ankles, was not permitted to breathe. For over 11 minutes, the ten officer/hospital defendants pushed down hard on every part of Irvo’s body until he was limp and lifeless.  We cannot continue to treat the mentally ill with such brutality.  This must end; it must end now.

Otieno died last month during an intake process at Central State Hospital. Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees - face second-degree murder charges.

In a surveillance video released March 21, Henrico sheriff’s deputies and other hospital employees can be seen on top of Otieno after he is led into a room in handcuffs and shackled at the ankles. The video also shows CPR being performed on Otieno.

In a statement released Monday, Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko, said that “all must know what they did to my son.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Diggs shows a handful of hail in Mechanicsville on Saturday, April 1.
Storms leave a trail of hail in Central Va.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
The fatal crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call Crash...
Pedestrian struck, killed at Richmond Airport
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

The Hopewell Police Department says suspects in a shooting on Sunday evening fled the scene in...
Police: Shooting suspect may have fled in SUV after shooting in Hopewell
First responders blocked off roads in downtown Richmond on Monday, April 3 as crews responded...
3 construction workers injured in 4-alarm fire
Spring arrives at Maymont
Goats, chicks arrive at Maymont
Newport News teacher files lawsuit
Newport News teacher files lawsuit