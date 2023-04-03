Greek Festival returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Greek Festival will make a return for its 45th annual celebration of food, music and culture.

Hosted by Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the Greek Festival has been declared as one of Richmond’s best festivals.

Guests in attendance will have an opportunity to tour the sanctuary to learn more about the Orthodox religion, Browse artwork and jewelry and shop for unique finds in the International Bazaar.

The festival will take place at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at 30 Malvern Avenue.

Festivities will begin on Thursday, June 1, through Sunday, June 4. The event is free and open to the public.

Festival beginning and ending times are as follows:

11 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Thursday)

11 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Friday-Saturday)

12 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. or until sold out (Sunday) *

Drive-Thru (Same start times but closes at dusk)

A portion of the proceeds earned will be donated to four local charities that will be featured during the festival.

Beginning on Thursday, the Youth Life Foundation of Richmond will be honored with a donation. Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center will receive a donation on Friday. The “Pink Chair Project RVA” will receive a donation on Saturday, and the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society will receive the last donation on Sunday.

Guest are also asked to join the Cathedral Choir Concert featuring Sounds of Byzantium, which will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

