Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Greek Festival returns to Richmond

The festival will take place at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at...
The festival will take place at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at 30 Malvern Avenue.(OBSERVER FILE PHOTO | OBSERVER FILE PHOTO)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Greek Festival will make a return for its 45th annual celebration of food, music and culture.

Hosted by Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the Greek Festival has been declared as one of Richmond’s best festivals.

Guests in attendance will have an opportunity to tour the sanctuary to learn more about the Orthodox religion, Browse artwork and jewelry and shop for unique finds in the International Bazaar.

The festival will take place at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at 30 Malvern Avenue.

Festivities will begin on Thursday, June 1, through Sunday, June 4. The event is free and open to the public.

Festival beginning and ending times are as follows:

  • 11 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Thursday)
  • 11 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Friday-Saturday)
  • 12 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. or until sold out (Sunday) *
  • Drive-Thru (Same start times but closes at dusk)

A portion of the proceeds earned will be donated to four local charities that will be featured during the festival.

Beginning on Thursday, the Youth Life Foundation of Richmond will be honored with a donation. Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center will receive a donation on Friday. The “Pink Chair Project RVA” will receive a donation on Saturday, and the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society will receive the last donation on Sunday.

Guest are also asked to join the Cathedral Choir Concert featuring Sounds of Byzantium, which will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Diggs shows a handful of hail in Mechanicsville on Saturday, April 1.
Storms leave a trail of hail in Central Va.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
The fatal crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call Crash...
Pedestrian struck, killed at Richmond Airport
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and collapsed the roof of a packed concert...
Virginia organization deploys to Arkansas after catastrophic storms
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
FILE - People walk through damage from a late-night tornado in Sullivan, Ind., April 1, 2023....
News to Know for Monday, April 3, 2023
City Council To Interview City Attorney Candidates
City Council To Interview City Attorney Candidates