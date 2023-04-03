Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesterfield to host Inaugural Earth Day festival

Chesterfield will host its inaugural Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 15, bringing...
Chesterfield will host its inaugural Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 15, bringing together county departments, businesses and nonprofits to promote and encourage protecting the local environment.(City of Huntsville)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is doing its part to protect the environment with a festival geared towards keeping the earth clean.

Presented by CFit Community, a community initiative led by Chesterfield County to improve the quality of life for county residents and visitors.

The Earth day festival is free and will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds located at 10300 Courthouse Road.

The family-friendly event will feature entertainment, food trucks, outdoor activities, and demonstrations from Parks and Recreation and Cooperative Extension.

Representatives of vendors who perform recycling and trash collection in Chesterfield will also be in attendance with trucks and other equipment.

Those who attend will also be given a chance to receive a herb and vegetable plant from CFit Community while supplies last.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Diggs shows a handful of hail in Mechanicsville on Saturday, April 1.
Storms leave a trail of hail in Central Va.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
The fatal crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call Crash...
Pedestrian struck, Killed at Richmond Airport
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Richmond police say the woman suffered non life threatening injuries
Police investigate after woman shot in Richmond
Chilly tonight, beautiful Monday
Chilly tonight, beautiful Monday
As Easter weekend approaches, more drivers will hit the road; V.D.O.T. will suspend most lane...
V.D.O.T. to lift lane closures ahead of Easter weekend
Chesterfield County is looking for feedback from anyone who lives, works, plays, or receives...
Chesterfield seeking community feedback for Route 60 improvements