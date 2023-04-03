Chesterfield to host Inaugural Earth Day festival

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is doing its part to protect the environment with a festival geared towards keeping the earth clean.

Presented by CFit Community, a community initiative led by Chesterfield County to improve the quality of life for county residents and visitors.

The Earth day festival is free and will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds located at 10300 Courthouse Road.

The family-friendly event will feature entertainment, food trucks, outdoor activities, and demonstrations from Parks and Recreation and Cooperative Extension.

Representatives of vendors who perform recycling and trash collection in Chesterfield will also be in attendance with trucks and other equipment.

Those who attend will also be given a chance to receive a herb and vegetable plant from CFit Community while supplies last.

For more information, click here.

