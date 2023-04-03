Chesapeake Walmart to reopen with space to remember shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesapeake Walmart that was the site of a mass shooting in November 2022 will reopen on April 19.

The remodel features an outdoor memorial space to honor and remember the six Walmart associates who were shot and killed, according to a press release.

“We are deeply touched by the community’s compassion and support as we continue to heal from last year’s tragedy,” said Alycia Mixon, Walmart store manager. “As we move forward with our reopening, we do so in a way that honors the victims and provides continued support to our associates.”

Local breaking news out of Chesapeake tonight where another senseless act of gun violence has rocked a community.

The store has been closed since the shooting on Nov. 22. A Walmart manager shot and killed six people in a the break room of the store.

Police said the gunman shot and killed himself.

“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way,” said Briana Tyler, a Walmart employee.

