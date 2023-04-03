Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesapeake Walmart to reopen with space to remember shooting victims

A rendering shows the revamped looked to the outside of the Walmart in Chesapeake.
A rendering shows the revamped looked to the outside of the Walmart in Chesapeake.(Rendering via Walmart)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesapeake Walmart that was the site of a mass shooting in November 2022 will reopen on April 19.

The remodel features an outdoor memorial space to honor and remember the six Walmart associates who were shot and killed, according to a press release.

> RELATED: 'Just heartbroken': City identifies victims in Walmart shooting

“We are deeply touched by the community’s compassion and support as we continue to heal from last year’s tragedy,” said Alycia Mixon, Walmart store manager. “As we move forward with our reopening, we do so in a way that honors the victims and provides continued support to our associates.”

Local breaking news out of Chesapeake tonight where another senseless act of gun violence has rocked a community.

The store has been closed since the shooting on Nov. 22. A Walmart manager shot and killed six people in a the break room of the store.

Police said the gunman shot and killed himself.

“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way,” said Briana Tyler, a Walmart employee.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Diggs shows a handful of hail in Mechanicsville on Saturday, April 1.
Storms leave a trail of hail in Central Va.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
The fatal crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call Crash...
Pedestrian struck, killed at Richmond Airport
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

First responders blocked off roads in downtown Richmond on Monday, April 3 as crews responded...
3 people injured in 4-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
The Hopewell Police Department says suspects in a shooting on Sunday evening fled the scene in...
Police: Shooting suspect may have fled in SUV after shooting in Hopewell
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Law firms release cause of Otieno’s death
Spring arrives at Maymont
Goats, chicks arrive at Maymont