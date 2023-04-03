Baby goats, chicks visiting Maymont for spring

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Spring is here, and Maymont is celebrating the start of the season by welcoming five baby goats and three Braham chicks to the Farm!

Five black-and-white Hanover kids (baby goats) are visiting the Farm for a few weeks to hang out with the rest of Maymont’s herd. The baby goats will also be a part of the Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont on Saturday, April 8.

The Brahmas chicks are permanent residents in the Maymont flock. The three chicks were hatched in early April and will grow to 8 or 10 pounds at maturity, with black-and-white plumage. Brahmas are among the largest breed of domestic chickens, known to be gentle giants.

They are arriving just in time for the park’s Spring Break Week from April 3 to 7. Maymont Mansion and The Robins Nature Center are open extra days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., just for Spring Break Week.

