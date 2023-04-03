Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest

Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being arrested for DUI(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The chief deputy for the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office has been fired after being charged with misdemeanor DWI.

Chief Deputy Matthew A. Bowser was arrested by Virginia State Police April 1, 2023 and charged with DWI and refusal to take a blood/breath test. “The Alleghany County & Covington Sheriff’s Office is saddened and disappointed with this event,” according to the department.

Bowser was released on his own recognizance and arraigned Monday, April 3.

Virginia State Police are handling the investigation into a crash that led to the arrest. WDBJ7 has contacted VSP for information; we will share it when it’s made available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
Jason Diggs shows a handful of hail in Mechanicsville on Saturday, April 1.
Storms leave a trail of hail in Central Va.
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
The fatal crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call Crash...
Pedestrian struck, killed at Richmond Airport

Latest News

Many pandemic telehealth perks made permanent
Many pandemic telehealth perks made permanent
Three injured in 4-alarm fire downtown
Three injured in 4-alarm fire downtown
Richneck teacher files $40 million lawsuit after school shooting
Richneck teacher files $40 million lawsuit after school shooting
Reward reaches $15,000 to find suspect in death of former Dinwiddie prosecutor
Reward reaches $15,000 to find suspect in death of former Dinwiddie prosecutor
Former VCU basketball star and Indianapolis Colt tight end Mo Alie-Cox (Source: NBC12)
VCU chooses former men’s basketball star for May commencement speaker