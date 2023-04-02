Sunday Forecast: Sunny and mild

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above-average temperatures expected Monday through Thursday

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 50s.

