Sunday Forecast: Sunny and mild
Warmer this week, daily high temperatures in the 70s and 80s
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above-average temperatures expected Monday through Thursday
Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low-60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low-70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80°.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 50s.
