Storms leave a trail of hail in Central Va.

NBC12 viewer videos of hail on Saturday, April 1
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia residents reported hail throughout the area as storms moved through on Saturday evening.

Many of the storms that produced the hail were just north and east of the Metro Richmond area.

Check out photos from NBC12 viewers below and submit yours here:

