Storms leave a trail of hail in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia residents reported hail throughout the area as storms moved through on Saturday evening.

Many of the storms that produced the hail were just north and east of the Metro Richmond area.

Check out photos from NBC12 viewers below and submit yours here:

If you’re looking for the latest weather forecast and headlines, download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app!

You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The NBC12 First Alert weather app features updated video forecasts throughout the day, an hour-by-hour forecast, severe weather alerts and much more.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.