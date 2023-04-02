Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Officials: Jogger injured in cow attack, owner faces possible charges

Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.(Farmington Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A jogger in Maine was injured after she was attacked by a cow, according to officials.

According to the Farmington Police Department, a 43-year-old jogger was preparing to run on the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington on Friday, when she was attacked by a male bovine.

Officials said the woman was lifted up by the animal’s horns, but she was able to escape into the nearby tree line.

According to police, the woman suffered a small laceration in the attack that required stitches. She did not have to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Police said they contacted the cow’s owner, who later arrived to secure the cow along with a pig.

Officials withheld the owner’s identity pending potential charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call Crash...
Pedestrian struck, Killed at Richmond Airport
Crime scene tape blocks off an area after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on March 31.
Woman killed in Richmond shooting identified; suspect shot, Killed by officers
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Chesterfield Police seeking two men accused of robbery
Jason Diggs shows a handful of hail in Mechanicsville on Saturday, April 1.
Storms leave a trail of hail in Central Va.
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Iowa 102-85
Chilly tonight, beautiful Monday
Chilly tonight, beautiful Monday
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware