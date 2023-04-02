Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield seeking community feedback for Route 60 improvements

By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is looking to make improvements along Route 60, Village of Midlothian Corridor, to improve transportation needs for the community.

In an effort to gain feedback, Chesterfield has introduced the Route 60, Village of Midlothian, Corridor Improvement study. The study recognizes improvements that align with the goals of the Midlothian Special Area Plan, which was adopted in 2019.

Anyone who drives along the Route 60 corridor is encouraged to submit feedback about the proposed improvements on the project website through Friday, April 28.

On the project website, citizens can view the study overview, tentative schedules, proposed improvements and conceptual sketches. Citizens can also leave feedback in the provide feedback tab.

Once feedback is collected, a summary will be available on the project page in May 2023.

For more information, click here.

