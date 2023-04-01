Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Virginia Tech Hokies fall to Louisiana State University in the Final Four

The matchup determines who will move on to the National Championship game.
(WHSV)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, TX (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Hokies loses against Louisiana State University 79-72 Friday night in the Final Four.

In the first quarter, LSU led Tech 16-13. At the half, Tech was ahead 34-32. In the third, Tech pulled ahead nine points to lead 59-50.

Before the match, Hokie guard Georgia Amoore had scored more triples alone than the entirety of LSU’s team. During the game against LSU, Amoore scored more triples than any other player in NCAAW history.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiye Washington II
Suspect in triple shooting in Henrico dies in North Carolina
Zoe holds her new baby at Metro Richmond Zoo.
Orangutan at Metro Richmond Zoo learns how to nurse from breastfeeding zookeeper
The shooting happened in the9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community...
3 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Glen Allen shooting
Crime scene tape blocks off an area after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on March 31.
Woman dead after Richmond shooting; suspect shot by officers
The Chesterfield Police Department says a Chesterfield Early Childhood Learning Academy teacher...
Teacher charged with assaulting students in Chesterfield

Latest News

Ryan Odom Welcome
‘I view this as a responsibility’: VCU welcomes new men’s basketball coach
VCU coach Ryan Odom holds his introductory press conference
Meet VCU coach Ryan Odom
VCU set to introduce new coach
Donate Life car at Richmond Raceway
Donate Life teams up with NASCAR driver to feature woman who needs kidney transplant