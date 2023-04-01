Your Money with Carlson Financial
Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

By The Associated Press and FRANCES D'EMILIO Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.

The 86-year-old Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic where he received antibiotics intravenously.

He left the hospital three days after he was admitted.

Francis sat in the front seat of a white Fiat 500 car, waving to a group of journalists outside of Gemelli Polyclinic on Saturday morning.

The Vatican has said the pope will be St. Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter, April 9.

