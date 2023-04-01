Your Money with Carlson Financial
Pedestrian struck, Killed at Richmond Airport

The fatal crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call Crash Investigator Hostetler at 804-501-5000. (gfx)(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating following a fatal car accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian at Richmond International Airport.

On Friday, March 31, just before 9 p.m., police were called to Richard E. Byrd Terminal Drive just south of Clarkson Road due to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police arrived to find a pedestrian, now identified as 68-year-old Emanuel Randolph Sims of Chesterfield, who died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors involved in the accident at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Investigator Hostetler at 804-501-5000. You may also call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips via the P3tips app; both methods are anonymous.

