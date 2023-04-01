First Alert Weather Day: Long duration of gusty winds 40-55mph

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wind Advisory in effect through midnight Saturday night. Winds strongest this afternoon, could reach 55mph.

*Wind Advisory* in effect 8am to midnight Saturday. Wind gusts 40-55mph expected. Power outages and downed tree limbs possible.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers with isolated downpours and storms during the morning. Becoming partly sunny mid to late afternoon with isolated thunderstorms possible as the cold front moves through. Sustained southwest 20-30mph winds. Gusts 45-50mph starting mid-morning, the strongest wind this afternoon could gust at 55mph. Isolated higher wind gusts are possible, especially along and west of I-95. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Rain totals around a quarter inch. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Sunny and cooler. Breezy northwest wind 5-15mph with 20-25mph gusts. Winds weaken throughout the day. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low-60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers are possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

