First Alert Weather Day: Long duration of gusty winds 40-55mph
Scattered showers this morning through midday, isolated thunderstorms possible
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wind Advisory in effect through midnight Saturday night. Winds strongest this afternoon, could reach 55mph.
*Wind Advisory* in effect 8am to midnight Saturday. Wind gusts 40-55mph expected. Power outages and downed tree limbs possible.
Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers with isolated downpours and storms during the morning. Becoming partly sunny mid to late afternoon with isolated thunderstorms possible as the cold front moves through. Sustained southwest 20-30mph winds. Gusts 45-50mph starting mid-morning, the strongest wind this afternoon could gust at 55mph. Isolated higher wind gusts are possible, especially along and west of I-95. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Rain totals around a quarter inch. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Sunday: Sunny and cooler. Breezy northwest wind 5-15mph with 20-25mph gusts. Winds weaken throughout the day. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low-60s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low-70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers are possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
