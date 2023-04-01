Your Money with Carlson Financial
First Alert Weather Day: Long duration of gusty winds 40-55mph

Scattered showers this morning through midday, isolated thunderstorms possible
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wind Advisory in effect through midnight Saturday night. Winds strongest this afternoon, could reach 55mph.

*Wind Advisory* in effect 8am to midnight Saturday. Wind gusts 40-55mph expected. Power outages and downed tree limbs possible.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers with isolated downpours and storms during the morning. Becoming partly sunny mid to late afternoon with isolated thunderstorms possible as the cold front moves through. Sustained southwest 20-30mph winds. Gusts 45-50mph starting mid-morning, the strongest wind this afternoon could gust at 55mph. Isolated higher wind gusts are possible, especially along and west of I-95. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Rain totals around a quarter inch. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Sunny and cooler. Breezy northwest wind 5-15mph with 20-25mph gusts. Winds weaken throughout the day. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low-60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers are possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

