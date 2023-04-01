Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesterfield seeking candidates for Citizens Fire Academy

The Chesterfield County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services will be hosting its Citizen’s Fire Academy beginning on April 18 (Source: NBC12)(NBC12)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS are seeking a new group of candidates to join the 2023 Citizens Fire Academy.

The academy will allow students to observe fire and rescue professionals and operations to gain hands-on experience in an active environment. Candidates will be able to learn the history of fire service and prevention, fire extinguisher training and much more.

Academy sessions will begin in April and will occur on various dates throughout April, May and June.

All classes will meet from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and be held on April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 16, and 23.

The last session will occur on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Academy classes are limited to 30 participants.

For more information or to register, call (804) 748-1426.

