Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesterfield Police seeking two men accused of robbery

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for two men who are accused of robbing a convenience store Friday, March 31.

Police say the robbery occurred just after 10:30 p.m. at an A Plus Convenience store located at 14600 Time Square Drive.

Two men entered the store with guns and demanded money from a cashier. The men took cash, several packages of cigarettes and left the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

One man is described as a black male who is 5′10 in height, wearing a black jacket with a hood, grey pants, and a black mask.

The second man is described as a black man who is 5′8 in height, wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark-colored pants, and a black face mask.

Police are asking for help from the community to solve this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape blocks off an area after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on March 31.
Woman dead after Richmond shooting; suspect shot by officers
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to Pacific
Zoe holds her new baby at Metro Richmond Zoo.
Orangutan at Metro Richmond Zoo learns how to nurse from breastfeeding zookeeper
Tiye Washington II
Suspect in triple shooting in Henrico dies in North Carolina
‘Where’s my mail?’: Richmond and Henrico residents frustrated by USPS delays

Latest News

Virginia Tech women fall to LSY 79-72 in Final Four
Virginia Tech women fall to LSY 79-72 in Final Four
Virginia Tech Hokies fall to Louisiana State University in Final Four
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Strong wind gusts expected
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Strong wind gusts expected
NBC12 legal analyst weighs in on Trump indictment
NBC12 legal analyst weighs in on Trump indictment