Chesterfield Police seeking two men accused of robbery

CHESTERFIELD Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for two men who are accused of robbing a convenience store Friday, March 31.

Police say the robbery occurred just after 10:30 p.m. at an A Plus Convenience store located at 14600 Time Square Drive.

Two men entered the store with guns and demanded money from a cashier. The men took cash, several packages of cigarettes and left the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

One man is described as a black male who is 5′10 in height, wearing a black jacket with a hood, grey pants, and a black mask.

The second man is described as a black man who is 5′8 in height, wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark-colored pants, and a black face mask.

Police are asking for help from the community to solve this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.