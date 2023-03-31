Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘We will never forget’: Dozens honor Henrico police officer who died one year ago

Dozens gather to honor and remember fallen Henrico police officer Trey Sutton who tragically...
Dozens gather to honor and remember fallen Henrico police officer Trey Sutton who tragically died one year ago.(WWBT)
By Macy Moors
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police Division and loved ones came together to honor fallen officer Trey Sutton, whose life was tragically cut short one year ago on Friday.

Dozens gathered at Henrico Police Memorial Park to lay a wreath in his memory and dedicate a stone in his name.

Sutton’s legacy is now displayed among other Henrico police officers who also lost their lives in the line of duty.

“They said it feels like a lifetime, and maybe for most people but for us, it’s yesterday,” Zoe Pierson said.

Pierson says it’s hard to believe it’s been one year since she lost her fiancé.

“It feels like no time has passed at all,” Pierson said. “I love him, and I wish that he was here.”

The couple, who met at 17 years old, planned on getting married shortly after his passing.

A year later, Pierson says she and loved ones are still struggling to come to terms with this devastating loss.

“He was extremely loving, caring and funny,” Pierson said. “Our loss is great. Our loss is huge, but what we mourn the most is his loss is even greater.”

Officer Sutton was killed when police say a pick-up truck ran a red light and slammed into the officer’s patrol car at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.

The 24-year-old had just graduated from the police academy weeks before he died.

18-year-old Jeffrey Adam Lankford has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. The two-day jury trial is set for late May.

“As difficult as the events from one year ago were, I know we’ll never ever forget,” Henrico Police Chief Eric English said.

Chief English says each year on this day, they will gather at this very spot to honor their fallen brother.

“I want this date to be a day of remembrance, a day of honor, and a day of love, for Trey, who paid the ultimate sacrifice doing what he wanted,” Chief English said.

