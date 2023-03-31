Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

WATCH: Liberty University appoints new chancellor and president

Liberty University's Freedom Tower.
Liberty University's Freedom Tower.((Source: Liberty University))
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has appointed a new chancellor and president, according to the university.

The board of trustees appointed Maj, Gen (Ret) Dondi E. Costin, Ph.D. to be the president of the university, and Pastor Jonathan Falwell to be the chancellor.

Dr. Costin most recently served as the president of Charleston Southern University, where he oversaw the construction of several new facilities and the expansion of CSU’s academic program, including SC’s only four-year aviation program, multiple doctoral programs, and an engineering program within the university’s College of Science and Mathematics.

Jonathan Falwell has served at Thomas Road Baptist Church for over 30 years and has been the Senior Pastor of the church since 2007. He replaces his brother Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned from the university in 2021 after a series of scandals.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiye Washington II
Suspect in triple shooting in Henrico dies in North Carolina
The shooting happened in the9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community...
3 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Glen Allen shooting
Zoe holds her new baby at Metro Richmond Zoo.
Orangutan at Metro Richmond Zoo learns how to nurse from breastfeeding zookeeper
The Chesterfield Police Department says a Chesterfield Early Childhood Learning Academy teacher...
Teacher charged with assaulting students in Chesterfield
A Chesterfield man says he has been waiting almost a year to receive money owed to him from a...
‘It hasn’t been paid:’ Chesterfield man waiting for $5,000 payment after issue with tow company

Latest News

The division is giving new hires up to $12,000 if they sign commitment letters by May 1.
Richmond Public Schools offer bonuses up to $12,000
RPS to offer bonuses up to $12,000
Virginia Commonwealth University presented tuition increases ranging from 3% to 5% for...
VCU proposes increasing tuition for 2023-24 year, citing inflation
VCU proposes increasing tuition for 2023-24 year, citing inflation
Virginia Board of Education to discuss school accreditation process
Board of Education discusses changes to school accreditation process