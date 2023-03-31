WATCH: Liberty University appoints new chancellor and president

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has appointed a new chancellor and president, according to the university.

The board of trustees appointed Maj, Gen (Ret) Dondi E. Costin, Ph.D. to be the president of the university, and Pastor Jonathan Falwell to be the chancellor.

Dr. Costin most recently served as the president of Charleston Southern University, where he oversaw the construction of several new facilities and the expansion of CSU’s academic program, including SC’s only four-year aviation program, multiple doctoral programs, and an engineering program within the university’s College of Science and Mathematics.

Jonathan Falwell has served at Thomas Road Baptist Church for over 30 years and has been the Senior Pastor of the church since 2007. He replaces his brother Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned from the university in 2021 after a series of scandals.

