WATCH LIVE: VCU to welcome new men’s basketball coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU men’s basketball team is welcoming new head coach Ryan Odom on Friday.

LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE AT NOON:

Odom was previously the coach at Utah State for two seasons. Prior to that, he was the coach at University of Maryland, Baltimore County - the team that was a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament and beat No. 1 seed Virginia in 2018.

Odom replaces Mike Rhoades, who left for Penn State University earlier this week.

“Ryan has won at every stop along his coaching journey and has done it with a player-centered approach that develops them into young men who will succeed in the world,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin said.

Odom is the 13th men’s basketball coach in VCU history.

